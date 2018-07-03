Weatherly appoints new Ongopolo mining CEO

Aim-listed copper miner Weatherly International has appointed John Sisay CEO of Ongopolo Mining – its 97.5%-owned subsidiary which holds the mining licences for the Tschudi mine and the Otjihase project.
He has also been appointed to the boards of a number of other Weatherly subsidiaries.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
