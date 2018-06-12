Way Linggo expansion gets partial approval

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Kingsrose Mining has been granted a technical and economic approval from the Indonesian Mines Department to develop multiple openpit operations at its Way Linggo project.

The company said on Tuesday that the approval allows immediate work to start on the expansion of the Way Linggo openpit beyond the current mine plan, to recover the remaining orebody down to the 3 Level.

Advertisement



The expansion will ensure that the mine continues to operate until mid-2019, with the processing of ore taken from the mine to continue for an additional three months.

In addition to the expansion of the openpit, the approval also allows for the start of pre-start activities, including the establishment of key infrastructure at the Talang Santo openpit mine.

Advertisement



Kingsrose told shareholders that this would ensure the company was well placed to start full openpit mining and processing on the receipt of the outstanding permits, and board approval.

Kingsrose was hoping to obtain the forestry permit and environmental permit in the September quarter of this year.