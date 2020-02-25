Warrawoona enviro edit streamlined

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority will assess the Warrawoona gold project, in the Pilbara, on behalf of both the state and federal governments under an accredited assessment.

ASX-listed Calidus Resources MD Dave Reeves on Tuesday said that the dual assessment would result in a streamlined environmental approvals process for the gold project.

“Calidus is fully committed to operate in an environmentally and socially responsible manner,” said Reeves.

A 2019 prefeasibility study into the Warrawoona project estimated that it would require a capital investment of A$95-million, and would recover some 580 490 oz of gold over an initial six year mine life.