http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.73 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 13.95 Change: -0.03
Au 1304.23 $/oz Change: 1.05
Pt 900.88 $/oz Change: 10.93
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Construction|Expertise|PERTH|Components|Logistics|PROJECT|Resources|Walkabout Resources|Wogen Pacific|Tanzania|Contracting|Trevor Benson
Construction|Expertise||Components|Logistics|PROJECT|Resources||Tanzania|Contracting|
construction|expertise|perth|components|logistics|project|resources|walkabout-resources|wogen-pacific|tanzania|contracting|trevor-benson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Walkabout strikes global marketing agreement

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Walkabout strikes global marketing agreement

11th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Graphite developer Walkabout Resources has signed a binding global sales, purchase and marketing agreement with international commodities trading house Wogen Pacific.

Under the terms of the agreement, Wogen will actively market Walkabout’s graphite concentrate, initially contracting to buy and market a minimum of 20 000 t/y and a maximum of 30 000 t/y of concentrate from the Lindi Jumbo project, in Tanzania.

Advertisement

The agreement will have a five-year term.

Walkabout will receive an advance payment on 80% of the value of each consignment of concentrate contracted by Wogen, which will be paid following the receipt of shipping documents.

The remaining 20%, less the Wogen commission, will be paid to Walkabout on the receipt of full payment by Wogen.

Advertisement

Walkabout executive chairperson Trevor Benson said on Thursday that the Wogen agreement perfectly complemented the company’s strategy to outsource the major components of the Lindi Jumbo project.

“As a result, Lindi Jumbo will not need to establish large and expensive marketing offices across several jurisdictions to manage its sales, customer relations and global logistics.

“The company will be able to leverage the marketing expertise of Wogen across the globe for sales at favourable prices, and to secure additional offtake arrangements.”

Benson said that the agreement was a key element to de-risking the graphite project and attracting development capital leading up to construction and the first period of production.

Walkabout has previously inked two binding offtake agreements at Lindi Jumbo, accounting for up to 75% of the planned annual production over the first five years of the operation.

The 40 000 t/y project is expected to have a mine life of some 24 years, and will cost $27.8-million to develop.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.198 0.857s - 275pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close