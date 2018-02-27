Walkabout says cobalt discovered at Northern Ireland JV

http://www.miningweekly.com
27th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australia-listed Walkabout announced on Tuesday that the presence of cobalt/copper/silver occurrences in quartz-sulphide veins had been confirmed at the Slieve Gallion joint venture (JV), in Northern Ireland.

Cobalt mineralisation with grades of up to 0.13% cobalt has been identified in rock chip sampling, while copper and silver grades of 1.27% copper and 50.3 g/t silver have been discovered in individual samples.

Both volcanic massive sulphides and orogenic gold styles of mineralisation have been identified in the licence areas.

“These separate and very exiting styles of base metal and gold mineralisation occurrences on the Slieve Gallion licence further endorse the diversification strategy embarked upon by the company last year,” said Walkabout executive chairperson Trevor Benson.

Walkabout last week announced that it could earn up to 75% in each of the Slieve Gallion and Antrim Metals JVs, expanding the company’s exploration footprint in Northern Ireland to 1 250 km2.

The Slieve Gallion JV is adjacent to Dalradian Resources’ Curraghinalt gold resource.

