http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.29 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 11.60 Change: 0.08
Au 1328.80 $/oz Change: 6.84
Pt 996.50 $/oz Change: 8.69
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Antrim Metals JV|Dalradian Resources|Exploration|Lonmin|Mining|Platinum|Resources|Walkabout Resources|Australia|Northern Ireland|Contemplated Mining Operation|Platinum Miner
Gold||Exploration|Mining|Platinum|Resources|||
gold|johannesburg|antrim-metals-jv|dalradian-resources|exploration|lonmin|mining|platinum|resources|walkabout-resources|australia-country|northern-ireland|contemplated-mining-operation|platinum-miner
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Walkabout negotiates additional JV in Northern Ireland

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Walkabout negotiates additional JV in Northern Ireland

22nd February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Australia’s Walkabout Resources has negotiated additional joint ventures (JVs) with partner Koza UK, whereby the company could earn into at least 75% in each of the Slieve Gallion and Antrim Metals JVs.

The addition of these earn-in JVs will expand Walkabout’s Northern Ireland exploration footprint to about 1 250 km2.

Advertisement

In terms of the Slieve Gallion JV, which is adjacent to TSX- and Aim-listed Dalradian Resources’ Curraghinalt gold resource, Walkabout will earn in to 50% of the holding company with a minimum expenditure of $500 000 in exploration costs. The company can earn an additional 25% upon publication of a prefeasibility study (PFS).

In terms of the Antrim Metals JV, which was acquired as part of the Northern Ireland exploration assets of platinum miner Lonmin, Walkabout will assume management control of the 50:50 JV and can earn an additional 25% interest by publishing a Joint Ore Resource Committee-compliant resource of 250 000 oz of gold or gold equivalent.

Advertisement

Koza UK will free carry until a PFS for a contemplated mining operation is published.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.565 4.544s - 615pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close