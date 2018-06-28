WA lithium taskforce sets first meeting

http://www.miningweekly.com
28th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian government’s lithium taskforce will hold its first consultation with industry and research representation on July 19, to discuss the Lithium and Energy Materials Strategy.

The taskforce was announced in May this year, to capitalise on the region’s lithium and energy materials potential. Its mandate was to oversee the development of a Lithium and Energy Materials Strategy to build on Western Australia’s competitive advantages, and to develop a world-leading energy materials industry that maximizes the benefits to Western Australia, and creates jobs.

“Our industry expertise is world-class and this consortium offers an opportunity to discuss how the global battery market can create long-term benefits to our state,” said Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston.

“As chair of the taskforce, I'm excited to hear the ideas and suggestions from industry on how we can create more value for Western Australia.

“The state government is committed to the development of our State's lithium and energy materials industries and is determined to make the most of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Minister said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

