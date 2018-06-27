W Resources reports progress at La Parilla site

The La Parilla tungsten project under development in Spain is progressing as planned, with crusher, steelwork and equipment deliveries having started, Aim-listed W Resources reported on Wednesday.

In a project update, the company states that concrete and civil works have been completed for the crusher. Metso Minerals has been fabricating the crusher equipment at its plant in France and will deliver the equipment as the steel work is erected on a just-in-time basis.

Germany’s allmineral Aufbereitungstechnik, which has been awarded the contract for the jig and mill, as well as the concentrator, has started the fabrication of the primary equipment. W states that the earthworks are nearing completion for the jig and mill and work on the foundations will be completed mid to late-July with construction on schedule for the fourth quarter.

The engineering work for the installation of the concentrator has been completed. The concentrator will be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Production from the tungsten and tin project will start in the first quarter of 2019.