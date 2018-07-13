W confirms thick gold intersections at Portugal project

http://www.miningweekly.com
13th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Exploration company W Resources is continuing to get strong gold intersections from the 15-hole drilling campaign at its São Martinho gold project in Portugal, chairperson Michael Masterman reported on Friday, announcing assay results from the first seven holes.

Among the results are a 25 m intersection at 0.85 g/t of gold, from 11 m, including 3.35 g/t over 3 m.

W has now completed 2 000 m of drilling and the results are being evaluated. 

The objective of the campaign is to extend the current resources outlined, integrating the data from the 2016 diamond drilling results with the expansion expected with the reverse circulation campaign.

A maiden resource on São Martinho was completed by Golder Associates in June 2016, which confirmed an indicated resource estimate of three-million tonnes at 1.04 g/t gold, which equates to 111 987 oz of contained gold.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

