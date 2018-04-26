W completes drilling campaign at Tarouca tungsten project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed W Resources has completed a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Tarouca tungsten and tin exploration licence in Portugal.

The month-long RC drilling programme included 29 holes with 1 515 m of total drilling, completed in lengths between 50 m and 70 m.

Intersections are expected from surface to a maximum depth of 50 m, based on the distinctive mineralisation at surface.

The company is expecting the full assay results in the third quarter, following which the development team will model the mineralised lenses to advance a geological resource at Tarouca.

W chairperson Michael Masterman said that the RC drilling programme was completed to confirm the target exploration area, as well as to provide a more in-depth understanding on several high-grade skarn lenses with a complex geological history (discontinuous mineralised bodies).

“Tarouca is located 20 km from Régua and we believe it has the potential to enhance and expand the Régua development,” he added.

Régua is a high-grade tungsten deposit with a Joint Ore Reserves Committee resource estimate of 5.46-million tonnes at 0.28% tungsten. The mine is on track to start production (a potential 3 800 t/y of tungsten) in 2019.