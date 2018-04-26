http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.04 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 12.42 Change: 0.01
Au 1317.74 $/oz Change: -6.19
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: -15.12
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Surface|Portugal|Drilling|Michael Masterman
|Exploration|PROJECT|Resources|Surface||Drilling|
johannesburg|exploration|project|resources|surface|portugal|drilling|michael-masterman
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

W completes drilling campaign at Tarouca tungsten project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

W completes drilling campaign at Tarouca tungsten project

26th April 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed W Resources has completed a reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its Tarouca tungsten and tin exploration licence in Portugal.

The month-long RC drilling programme included 29 holes with 1 515 m of total drilling, completed in lengths between 50 m and 70 m.

Advertisement

Intersections are expected from surface to a maximum depth of 50 m, based on the distinctive mineralisation at surface.

The company is expecting the full assay results in the third quarter, following which the development team will model the mineralised lenses to advance a geological resource at Tarouca.

Advertisement

W chairperson Michael Masterman said that the RC drilling programme was completed to confirm the target exploration area, as well as to provide a more in-depth understanding on several high-grade skarn lenses with a complex geological history (discontinuous mineralised bodies).

“Tarouca is located 20 km from Régua and we believe it has the potential to enhance and expand the Régua development,” he added.

Régua is a high-grade tungsten deposit with a Joint Ore Reserves Committee resource estimate of 5.46-million tonnes at 0.28% tungsten. The mine is on track to start production (a potential 3 800 t/y of tungsten) in 2019.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.385 1.197s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close