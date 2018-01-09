Volt raises $4.7m to develop Tanzania graphite project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Volt Resources has raised $4.7-million to support the fast-tracking of the Stage 1 development of its flagship Bunyu graphite project, in Tanzania.

The Tanzania-focused flake graphite development company exercised 235.6-million listed options at $0.02, with the shortfall of 24-million options jointly underwritten and taken up by Empire Capital Partners and Cove Capital under an option underwriting agreement.

Advertisement



“Volt is now strategically positioned to execute on a number of operational milestones as part of the Stage 1 development of Bunyu, with near-term deliverables to include the finalisation of all project approvals and completion of the Stage 1 feasibility study,” Volt CEO Trevor Matthews said on Tuesday.

The Stage 1 feasibility study is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Advertisement



Volt aims to develop Bunyu Stage 1 to process 400 000 t/y of ore and produce a nominal 20 000 t/y of graphite products.