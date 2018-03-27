Volt lodges $40m prospectus in Tanzania

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Flake graphite developer Volt Resources has lodged a prospectus for a $40-million note issue in Tanzania.

The company is undertaking the note issue in partnership with specialist investment bank Exotix Capital, and would use the funds raised for the Stage 1 development of the Bunyu graphite project, which is targeting a production of 20 000 t/y of high quality graphite products.

The Stage 2 development will be completed in 2020 to meet expected increases in demand, and the expansion will be based on market demand.

The prospectus will now be reviewed by the Tanzanian Capital Markets and Securities Authority and the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange.