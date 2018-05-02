http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.15 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 12.62 Change: 0.03
Au 1309.80 $/oz Change: -1.05
Pt 898.50 $/oz Change: -2.75
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Africa|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Tungsten Mining|Vital Metals|Africa|Niger|Metal|Mining|Environmental|Craig Ferrier|Vital Metals|Queensland|West Africa
Gold||Africa|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||Africa|||Environmental|||
gold|perth|africa-company|exploration|mining|project|projects|tungsten-mining-company|vital-metals-company|africa|niger|metal|mining-industry-term|environmental|craig-ferrier|vital-metals|queensland|west-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vital sells Watershed for A$15m to Tungsten Mining

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vital sells Watershed for A$15m to Tungsten Mining

2nd May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Vital Metals has struck a deal with fellow-listed Tungsten Mining to divest of its Watershed tungsten project, in Queensland, for A$15-million in cash.

Vital told shareholders on Wednesday that the proceeds of the sale would enable the company to maintain its aggressive exploration programme in West Africa, particularly the Bouli gold project, in Niger, where its maiden reverse circulation drill programme is reporting continued success.

Advertisement

A recent independent review into the Watershed project estimated that it will require a capital investment of A$105.8-million to develop a 2.5-million-tonne-a-year operation, with a mine life of ten years. The project is estimated to have a post-tax net present value of A$150-million and an internal rate of return of 32%.

The project is development ready, with granted mining leases and an environmental authority for an openpit development.

Advertisement

Tungsten Mining CEO Craig Ferrier said on Wednesday that the company was delighted to have agreed terms for the purchase of the project.

“Tungsten Mining have a stated objective of becoming a globally significant player in the tungsten industry. The Watershed project complements our existing portfolio of advanced tungsten projects and substantial inventory of contained metal.”

The transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including a due diligence, execution of ancillary deeds relating to land use agreements and royalty deed, as well as Vital obtaining regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Vital is expected to call a shareholders meeting shortly.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.418 1.214s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close