http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.56 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 11.82 Change: 0.01
Au 1330.29 $/oz Change: 13.36
Pt 956.50 $/oz Change: 10.34
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Perth|Design|Engineering|Mining|Power|PROJECT|Mining|Environmental|Vital Metals|Queensland|North Queensland
Construction||Design|Engineering|Mining|Power|PROJECT||Environmental|||
construction|perth|design|engineering|mining|power|project|mining-industry-term|environmental|vital-metals|queensland|north-queensland-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vital flags cost savings at Watershed

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vital flags cost savings at Watershed

22nd March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – An independent review into the Watershed tungsten project, in far north Queensland, has reduced the expected capital costs from A$172-million to A$105.8-million, ASX-listed Vital Metals reported on Thursday.

The review considered proposed modifications to the plant design, layout, site access, power supply, accommodation and mining capital, and obtained updated quotations from local and engineering, procurement and construction contractors.

Advertisement

The Watershed project is being developed into a 2.5-million-tonne-a-year operation, with a mine life of ten years. The project is estimated to have a post-tax net present value of A$150-million and an internal rate of return of 32%.

Vital said on Thursday that the project was a development-ready opportunity that is permitted with granted mining leases and an environmental authority for an openpit development.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.351 1.04s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close