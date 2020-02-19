https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.17 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 14.97 Change: 0.04
Au 1609.62 $/oz Change: 22.02
Pt 1013.31 $/oz Change: 35.64
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vedanta’s Naidoo calls for increased female representation in mining

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vedanta’s Naidoo calls for increased female representation in mining

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Vedanta Zinc International CEO Deshnee Naidoo

19th February 2020

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MIDRAND (miningweekly.com) – Vedanta Zinc International CEO Deshnee Naidoo has called on the South African mining industry to “change the gender narrative” and to engage in conversations about the lack of female representation in the industry.

According to recently published statistics by the Minerals Council South Africa, of which Naidoo is also a board member, the South African mining industry has a female representation of only 12.4%.

Advertisement

Delivering a keynote address at the eleventh yearly Women in Mining Conference, in Midrand, on Wednesday, Naidoo stated that the industry was still not seeing the required step change with regard to including more women.

She further noted that “unleashing women at their full potential, individually and as a collective, is the single, most untapped resource that [the industry has]”.

Advertisement

In line with the findings of the Responsible Mining Index of 2019, Naidoo mentioned that “very few mining companies show evidence of systematically showing that operations address gender issues”, despite companies reporting on initiatives, aims and goals towards increasing female representation.

For gender parity to become a commitment that the entire mining industry can agree to, she suggested that companies develop “clear, specific and measurable targets for increasing the number of female employees in an operation”.

Mining companies must allow the development of initiatives to achieve these targets, she said, emphasising that these should encourage training; the use of suitable personal protective equipment; construction of decent accommodation, change houses and bathrooms; and the addressing of sexual harassment.

“One of biggest challenges facing women underground is safety and the risk of sexual violence continues to be a challenge. [A] lack of toilets, ablution facilities, changing facilities and far few other women working near them, make underground mining, in particular, more difficult for women,” she lamented.

Naidoo emphasised, therefore, that attracting new entrants, specifically women, into the industry was key to developing a gender-equal mining industry.

Naidoo added that the mining industry often does not have solutions that are tailored for women.

“As the number of women working underground increases, the South African mining industry also needs to increase its focus on safety for them.”

Naidoo said one of the core imperatives for Vedanta Zinc International’s parent company, Vedanta Resources, was that of people upliftment, particularly among women and children. Vedanta aims to ensure a 30% women representation across the company’s 90 000 global employees, by no later than 2022.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.241 1.011s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close