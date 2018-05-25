Vedanta to stick to ops in Indian city despite deadly protests – co executive

http://www.miningweekly.com
25th May 2018

By: Reuters

NEW DELHI – London-listed Vedanta Resources plans to stick to operations in a southern Indian city despite protests demanding the closure of its copper smelter that killed 13 people this week, a company executive told Reuters on Friday.

The company's position comes a day after the state of Tamil Nadu, where the smelter is located, said it was seeking a permanent closure of the plant on environmental grounds.

"We're not in that stage to look at setting up a plant elsewhere," P. Ramnath, CEO of Vedanta's India copper business, said in an interview.

"We're confident that we will be able to overcome these issues. It will certainly require a huge effort but I am sure we can hope to restart as quickly as possible."

Edited by: Reuters

