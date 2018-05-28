Vedanta reports fatality at Gamsberg project

An employee was killed in a mining related accident at Vedanta Zinc International’s Gamsberg project, in the Northern Cape, on Friday.
All work at the Gamsberg project has been halted while investigations involving the local emergency services and South African Police Service, the Department of Mineral Resources, trade union representatives and senior Vedanta management and operations structures, are under way.
No other employees were injured in the incident.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
