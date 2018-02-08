http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1313.70 $/oz Change: 3.28
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.38
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Johannesburg|London|Financial|Mining|Resources|Vedanta Resources|Illegal Mining|Iron-ore Mining Industry|Environmental|Iron-ore|Operations|Goa
|Financial|Mining|Resources|||Environmental|Iron-ore|Operations|
johannesburg|london|financial|mining|resources|vedanta-resources|illegal-mining|iron-ore-mining-industry-industry-term|environmental|iron-ore-person|operations|goa-province-or-state
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vedanta assessing impact of Goa suspension

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vedanta assessing impact of Goa suspension

8th February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining company Vedanta Resources confirmed on Thursday that its mines would be affected by the Indian Supreme Court ruling that cancelled 88 mining leases in the iron-ore producing province of Goa.

Mining operations would stop on March 16, Vedanta said, adding that operations would only be allowed to resume when fresh leases and fresh environmental clearances have been granted.

Advertisement

“The company is assessing the financial and operational impact of the said judgment,” the London-headquartered company said in a statement.

The Supreme Court ruled that Goa had acted hastily by renewing the mining leases in 2015, just before an amended Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act made auction of leases mandatory for mining notified minerals, like iron-ore.

Advertisement

Court action against illegal mining in 2012 shut the iron-ore mining industry in the state for more than two years. Before the ban, the state produced 50-million tonnes a year. The Supreme Court later placed a cap on production in the state of 20-million tonnes a year.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.199 0.965s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close