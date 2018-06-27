Vast Resources raises £1.25m in share placement

Aim-listed diversified miner Vast Resources has raised in aggregate £1.25-million through the placing of 238-million shares at a price of 0.5p apiece.

Admission will become effective and dealing in the placing shares will start on July 3.

Following admission, the total issued share capital of the company will be 5.3-billion shares.

The proceeds will go towards new developments and opportunities in Zimbabwe, as well as an added six months of dewatering at the Baita Plai polymetallic mine, in Romania.