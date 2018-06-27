http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.07 Change: -0.32
R/$ = 13.88 Change: -0.35
Au 1254.62 $/oz Change: -5.87
Pt 858.00 $/oz Change: -4.82
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Aggregate|Dewatering|Resources|Vast Resources|Romania|Zimbabwe
Aggregate|Dewatering|Resources||
aggregate|dewatering|resources|vast-resources|romania|zimbabwe
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vast Resources raises £1.25m in share placement

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vast Resources raises £1.25m in share placement

27th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed diversified miner Vast Resources has raised in aggregate £1.25-million through the placing of 238-million shares at a price of 0.5p apiece.

Admission will become effective and dealing in the placing shares will start on July 3.

Advertisement

Following admission, the total issued share capital of the company will be 5.3-billion shares.

The proceeds will go towards new developments and opportunities in Zimbabwe, as well as an added six months of dewatering at the Baita Plai polymetallic mine, in Romania.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.402 1.285s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close