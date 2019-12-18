Vast, Atlas Capital Markets continues making progress with funding

Aim-listed miner Vast Resources on Wednesday confirmed that progress continues to be made towards drawdown of tranche one of the binding documentation with Atlas Capital Markets.
Both parties are said to be working together with the intent to effect the drawdown before December 31, 2019.
Further announcements are expected as it progresses.
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here