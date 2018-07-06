http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1254.86 $/oz Change: 1.57
Pt 838.50 $/oz Change: -2.29
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Gold|Botswana|De Beers|Debswana|Marange Resources|Mining|Resources|State|Vast Resources|Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company|Botswana|Romania|Zimbabwe|Diamond Mining|Mining|Andrew Prelea|Mark Mabhudhu
Gold|Botswana|Mining|Resources||||
gold|botswana|de-beers|debswana|marange-resources|mining|resources|state|vast-resources|zimbabwe-consolidated-diamond-company|botswana-country|romania|zimbabwe|diamond-mining|mining-industry-term|andrew-prelea|mark-mabhudhu
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vast appoints Zim mining exec as it re-evaluates prospects

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vast appoints Zim mining exec as it re-evaluates prospects

6th July 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Vast Resources has appointed Zimbabwean diamond mining executive Mark Mabhudhu to the board of its Zimbabwean subsidiary as the company moves to step up its presence in the country.

"The political amelioration in Zimbabwe over recent months has made us re-evaluate our activities in the country and we are now actively seeking new opportunities and exploring options through which to revive historic claims in order to build a significant presence in the region,” Vast CEO Andrew Prelea commented on Friday.

Advertisement

He said that Mabhudhu’s experience, network and influence should assist the company in expediting plans to expand its current mineralised footprint, comprising the Pickstone-Peerless, Giant and Eureka gold mines.

Mabhudhu has more than 25 years' experience in the mining industry.  Of this, more than 22 years has been focussed on diamond mining in Zimbabwe and internationally, including 11 years with Debswana, the joint venture company between De Beers and Botswana. 

Advertisement

Mabhudhu's recent positions include CEO of State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, as well as CEO and, prior to that, COO, of Marange Resources.

Vast also operates mines in Romania.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.166 0.688s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close