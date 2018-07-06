Vast appoints Zim mining exec as it re-evaluates prospects

Aim-listed Vast Resources has appointed Zimbabwean diamond mining executive Mark Mabhudhu to the board of its Zimbabwean subsidiary as the company moves to step up its presence in the country.

"The political amelioration in Zimbabwe over recent months has made us re-evaluate our activities in the country and we are now actively seeking new opportunities and exploring options through which to revive historic claims in order to build a significant presence in the region,” Vast CEO Andrew Prelea commented on Friday.

He said that Mabhudhu’s experience, network and influence should assist the company in expediting plans to expand its current mineralised footprint, comprising the Pickstone-Peerless, Giant and Eureka gold mines.

Mabhudhu has more than 25 years' experience in the mining industry. Of this, more than 22 years has been focussed on diamond mining in Zimbabwe and internationally, including 11 years with Debswana, the joint venture company between De Beers and Botswana.

Mabhudhu's recent positions include CEO of State-owned Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company, as well as CEO and, prior to that, COO, of Marange Resources.

Vast also operates mines in Romania.