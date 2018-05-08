http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.88 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 12.53 Change: 0.00
Au 1309.95 $/oz Change: -2.79
Pt 910.50 $/oz Change: -3.22
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Gold|Johannesburg|Copper|Energy|Mercuria|Mercuria Trading|Mining|Pickstone|Repairs|Resources|Sustainable|Vast Resources|Waste|Australia|Romania|Zimbabwe|Manaila Mine|Energy|Maintenance|Midtier Mining|Mining|Andrew Prelea|Waste
Construction|Gold||Copper|Energy|Mining|Repairs|Resources|Sustainable|Waste|||Maintenance||Waste
construction|gold|johannesburg|copper|energy|mercuria|mercuria-trading|mining|pickstone|repairs|resources|sustainable|vast-resources|waste-company|australia-country|romania|zimbabwe|manaila-mine|energy-industry-term|maintenance|midtier-mining|mining-industry-term|andrew-prelea|waste
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vast achieves record Q1 gold production in Zim, Mercuria offtake finalised

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vast achieves record Q1 gold production in Zim, Mercuria offtake finalised

8th May 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed mining and resource development company Vast Resources achieved record first-quarter gold production of 6 326 oz at its 25%-owned Pickstone-Peerless gold mine, in Zimbabwe.

“Outperformance over any previous quarter in terms of ore grade milled, gold produced and sold was achieved,” Vast stated on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Gold production at Pickstone-Peerless was 4% higher quarter-on-quarter, while gold sale increased by 14% quarter-on-quarter to 6 549 oz. Additionally, the milled gold grade improved by 13% quarter-on-quarter to 2.78 g/t.

Vast stated that an exceptionally high level of pre-stripping was undertaken in preparation for the expected increase in ore tonnages in the coming months.

Advertisement

The high level of stripping and heavy rainfall during February resulted in 28% reduced volumes of ore mined, at 65 342 t, compared with the 90 874 t mine in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Volumes of ore milled were also 6% lower quarter-on-quarter, owing to plant mechanical problems and delayed availability of parts.

These mechanical problems have now been remedied and, together with improved weather outlooks, it is anticipated that the plant should process in excess of 30 000 t/m in future quarters.

The grades continue to increase at depth as expected at Pickstone-Peerless and will continue to do so until it hits the sulphide orebody.

Meanwhile, Vast CEO Andrew Prelea on Tuesday commented that the company’s focus during recent months has been to ready itself for the next phase of growth, adding that this has been most noticeable in Romania, where the company’s efforts were redoubled to prepare the 100%-owned Manaila mine to deliver a sustainable, long-term, high-quality source of copper and zinc concentrate to satisfy the offtake agreement with global energy and commodity trading company Mercuria Trading. 

The agreement entails a $9.5-million prepayment (from Mercuria) offtake agreement for the construction of the metallurgical complex near the Manaila mine. The agreement includes up to 100% of the copper and zinc concentrate produced at Manaila, as well as the Baita polymetallic mine in Romania, to be supplied to Mercuria.

“These efforts have certainly not been wasted as, towards the end of the period, in the lead-up to initial deliveries to Mercuria, Manaila has been delivering an excellent performance and I am confident that this will continue.

“Post-period end, we achieved our largest delivery in terms of volume and monetary value and I believe we are set to meet, and potentially exceed, our target for May deliveries,” he noted.

At the Manaila mine, the company’s planned plant shutdown continued in anticipation of the offtake agreement with Mercuria.

The shutdown had an adverse impact on production figures for the first quarter, but is anticipated to deliver a substantially improved performance for the remainder of the year.

The focus of activity at Manaila during the quarter continued to be pre-stripping, together with plant maintenance and repairs, to ensure the sustainable supply of product.

As a result of the plant shutdown and focus on waste stripping, the stripping ratio has shown a significant increase over the past two quarters and will allow for the required ore to be delivered to the plant. The stripping ratio has increased by 85% from 10.4 times to 19.4 times on a tonne-for-tonne basis.

Manaila’s copper concentrate production decreased by 31% quarter-on-quarter to 386 t for the quarter ended March 31; however, a 6% increase in copper concentrate grade to 17.3%, was achieved.

Zinc concentrate production decreased by 13% quarter-on-quarter to 84 t, while zinc concentrate grade decreased by 18% quarter-on-quarter to 30.4%.

Meanwhile, the next phase of growth for Vast is not limited to Manaila and Pickstone-Peerless. 

“We are actively looking at complementary assets and nondilutive financing structures with which to build Vast into a midtier mining company. The first asset off the block was the Eureka gold mine, in Australia, in which we now hold an indirect 23.75% interest. 

“Currently on care and maintenance, our intention is to recommission this mine in as short a timeframe as possible, and it is with this in mind that I look forward to reporting on our enlarged production portfolio in the near future," Prelea concluded.   

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.353 1.043s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close