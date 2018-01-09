http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.40 Change: 0.02
Au 1311.66 $/oz Change: 73.82
Pt 969.50 $/oz Change: 92.00
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Berenguela|Copper|PROJECT|Resources|Valor Resources|Peru|Drilling|Mark Sumner|Southern Peru
|Copper|PROJECT|Resources|||Drilling||
johannesburg|berenguela|copper|project|resources|valor-resources|peru|drilling|mark-sumner|southern-peru
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Valor hikes mineral resource estimate for Berenguela project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Valor hikes mineral resource estimate for Berenguela project

9th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Valor Resources on Tuesday announced an 80% increase in its Joint Ore Reserve Committee-compliant mineral resource estimate, along with a maiden measured resource estimate, for the Berenguela copper/silver project, in southern Peru.

The company’s 2017 drilling programme delivered a 37% increase in total contained copper to 772-million pounds; a 37% increase in total contained silver to 127-million ounces; and a 45% increase in total contained zinc to about 286-million pounds.

Advertisement

Valor also declared a maiden measured resource of 7.71-million tonnes at 1.6% of copper equivalent (CuEq), indicated resources of 28.23-million tonnes at 1.24% CuEq, and inferred resources of 9.98-million tonnes at 1.15% CuEq.

“We have now added over 357-million pounds of contained copper to the resource. This represents an 86% increase in total contained copper since Valor acquired the Berenguela project in May 2017,” said chairperson Mark Sumner.

Advertisement

The maiden measured resource brought about much greater geological certainty to the deposit and provided the company a strong foundation to proceed with further drilling and more advanced project studies, he added.

“We believe that the upcoming drilling programme will again add to this impressive start.”

Valor is currently completing an updated scoping study using the revised resource estimate to establish a new set of baseline economics.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.367 1.188s - 614pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close