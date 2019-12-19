https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1476.29 $/oz Change: -0.81
Pt 930.29 $/oz Change: 0.06
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Port|Construction|Industrial|Iron Ore|Service|Steel|Storage|Waste|Water|Services|Waste
Port|Construction|Industrial|Iron Ore|Service|Steel|Storage|Waste|Water|Services|Waste
port|construction|industrial|iron-ore|service|steel|storage|waste-company|water|services|waste
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vale teams up with Ningbo Zhoushan Port on new iron-ore product

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vale teams up with Ningbo Zhoushan Port on new iron-ore product

19th December 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

BEIJING – Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale signed a service agreement with China's Ningbo Zhoushan Port to jointly launch a new iron-ore product, GF88, the Chinese port company said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement Ningbo Zhoushan Port will provide services for Vale's new product, including site construction, grinding and processing, loading and storage, the port said on its website.

Advertisement

Vale said in September it would start supplying a high-grade iron ore product - GF88 - produced by grinding its flagship Carjas IOCJ 65% Fe fines in the first quarter of 2020.

"The production of GF88 does not require fuel and water, so it won't generate tailings and waste water," Vale said in a statement, adding that the product could provide raw material for pellet making.

Advertisement

"It is a new product customised for China's new era," said Vale.

China's demand for iron ore pellets and high-quality ore is expected to be driven in 2020 by Beijing's push to shift dozens of steel mills to coastal regions in its battle to stop smog blanketing industrial cities.

The commencement date and amount of GF88 production are still under discussion between the two companies, a spokesman from Ningbo Zhoushan Port told Reuters.

The product will be manufactured at the Shulanghu ore transfer terminal in east China's Zhejiang province, according to the Ningbo firm.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.247 1.176s - 269pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close