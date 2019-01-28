Vale suspends dividends, buybacks and bonuses after Brazil dam disaster

http://www.miningweekly.com
28th January 2019

By: Reuters

SAO PAULO – Vale, the world's largest iron-ore miner, suspended its planned shareholder dividends, share buybacks and executive bonuses in light of a deadly tailings dam disaster in Brazil, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.

Vale's board of directors also created independent committees to investigate the causes of the Friday dam burst in the state of Minas Gerais and monitor relief efforts in the devastated town of Brumadinho and surrounding area.

Edited by: Reuters

