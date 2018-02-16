http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1347.69 $/oz Change: -12.78
Pt 1013.00 $/oz Change: 1.89
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Beijing|RIO DE JANEIRO|BHP Billiton|Power|Rio Tinto|System|Vale|New Caledonia|S11D Mine|Metal|Steel|Steel Mills|Environmental|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Serra Leste|Vale
|Power|System||||Steel||Environmental|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|
beijing|rio-de-janeiro|bhp-billiton|power|rio-tinto|system|vale|new-caledonia|s11d-mine|metal|steel|steel-mills|environmental|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|serra-leste|vale-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Vale notches record iron-ore output in 2017, sales slip

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Vale notches record iron-ore output in 2017, sales slip

16th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian miner Vale said on Friday that total iron-ore output reached a record of 366.5-million tonnes last year, boosted by record high production from its so-called northern system, even as iron ore sales slipped slightly from 2016.

The northern system, composed of its Carajás, Serra Leste and its massive S11D mine, boasted output of 169.2-million tonnes of iron-ore, the world's top iron-ore producer said, reiterating guidance of 390-million tonnes for this year.

Advertisement

But iron ore sales slid 0.7% over 2016, even as Chinese steel mills chased top quality iron-ore - produced by Vale and Australian rivals Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - to supercharge output and meet Beijing's tougher environmental standards.

Vale, also the world's top nickel producer, said nickel production slid 7.3% to 288 200 t, due to Vale's "commitment to maximising cash generation," the company said.

Advertisement

Facing oversupply, nickel prices have yet to take off, despite the metal's status as a key input for the lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles, along with lithium and cobalt.

In December, Vale dialed back its nickel output forecasts for the next five years and said it continued to seek an investor for its New Caledonia nickel mine, located on a Pacific island.

Vale said pellet production last year reached 50.3-million tonnes, 4.1% above 2016.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.141 0.933s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close