http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.15 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 12.62 Change: 0.03
Au 1309.80 $/oz Change: -1.05
Pt 898.50 $/oz Change: -2.75
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Melbourne|Washington|Aluminium|En+ Group|Financial|Lifting|Refinery|Rio Tinto|RUSAL|United Company Rusal Plc|Australia|Russia|United States|Aluminium Giant|Media Briefing|Jean Sebastien Jacques|Oleg Deripaska|Simon Thompson
|Aluminium|Financial|Lifting|Refinery||||
melbourne|washington|aluminium|en-group|financial|lifting|refinery|rio-tinto|rusal|united-company-rusal-plc|australia-country|russia|united-states|aluminium-giant|media-briefing|jean-sebastien-jacques-person|oleg-deripaska|simon-thompson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

US sanctions extension may ease Rusal restrictions - Rio Tinto CEO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

US sanctions extension may ease Rusal restrictions - Rio Tinto CEO

2nd May 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MELBOURNE - An amendment by the US Treasury to its Russian sanctions program may greatly reduce the restrictions on aluminium giant Rusal, Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean Sebastien Jacques said on Wednesday.

Washington last month imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska and several companies in which he is a large shareholder, including En+ Group Plc and aluminium giant United Company Rusal Plc, in response to what the United States called Russia's "malign activities."

Advertisement

Late on Tuesday, the US Treasury gave investors an additional month to divest or transfer their holdings in sanctions targets, including Rusal and En+.

"We are still digesting (the announcement) ... which means that potentially the restriction on Rusal may have been reduced in a dramatic way," Jacques said in Melbourne after the miner's annual general meeting.

Advertisement

"We are reviewing the situation, but today we can see a way forward. We'll come back to the market as and when the situation is clear," he told a media briefing.

The United States has said previously it would consider lifting sanctions if Deripaska, who holds a 48% stake in Rusal through his 65 percent holding in En+, ceded control of the company.

Deripaska agreed last week to cut his shareholdings in En+ to less than 50% and resign from the board.

Under the latest US Treasury amendment, the deadline to divest financial holdings in sanctions targets would be extended to June 6 from May 7.

The sanctions have upended the global aluminium industry. Rio Tinto, which buys from and sells to Rusal and jointly owns an alumina refinery in Australia, said last month it would declare force majeure on some contracts, a legal term that allows a firm not to deliver on contacts due to circumstances outside its control.

"It does just underline the unintended consequences of trade sanctions," Rio Tinto chairperson Simon Thompson said at the briefing.

"This was directed at Oleg Deripaska .. In fact it has had major repercussions across the whole market because the aluminium industry is integrated by international trade."

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.373 1.072s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close