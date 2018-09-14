http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.37 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 14.93 Change: 0.00
Au 1193.70 $/oz Change: -14.31
Pt 794.50 $/oz Change: -16.43
 
Home / Latest News← Back
New York|Cleveland-Cliffs|CLIFFS|United States|Campaign Site|Iron-ore Producer|Media Websites|Metal Tariffs|Products|Steel|Steel Imports|Steel Producers|Steel Tariffs|Steel-producing States|Donald Trump|Iron-ore|Lourenco Goncalves|Patricia Persico|Operations|Michigan|Minnesota|Ohio
|||Products|Steel||Iron-ore||Operations|
new-york|clevelandcliffs|cliffs|united-states|campaign-site|ironore-producer|media-websites|metal-tariffs|products|steel|steel-imports|steel-producers|steel-tariffs|steel-producing-states|donald-trump-person|iron-ore-person|lourenco-goncalves|patricia-persico|operations|michigan|minnesota|ohio
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

US iron miner helps launch ad campaign to sing tariff praises

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

US iron miner helps launch ad campaign to sing tariff praises

14th September 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW YORK – Some US companies have reacted to the divisive issue of metal tariffs by saying as little as possible. Cleveland-Cliffs, on the other hand, has not only publicly backed the levies, now it’s putting up money to sing their praises.

The US iron-ore producer says it’s deploying a promotional campaign with other companies that touts the benefits of President Donald Trump’s steel tariffs.

Advertisement

Targeting voters in iron- or steel-producing states including Minnesota, Michigan and Ohio, the ads will begin to run this month and through October, ahead of the November 6 midterm elections, spokeswoman Patricia Persico said by phone. The ads will run as banners on media websites directing people to the campaign site Keep America Steel Strong.

“We’re not going to be even talking about the tariffs, we’re going to talk about the jobs that they generate,” Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said in an interview. “This is a campaign explaining to the public that we’re not an industry of the past, but an industry of the present.”

Advertisement

The decision to launch the ad campaign comes amid criticism that Trump’s 25% tariffs on steel imports are hurting the makers of products that use the raw material. Opponents have said the import barriers may raise costs, lower earnings or force employers to lay off workers or move operations offshore.

Proponents have been working to protect the tariffs, publicly and behind the scenes. Cliffs said that the proposed digital ads are the second part of a campaign under the “Keep America Steel Strong” banner. The first phase targeted members of Congress and their staff to garner support for the US trade policies. Persico declined to comment on how much they are spending on the campaign, or which other companies are involved -- though an ad on the website says it’s paid for by “American steel producers".

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.359 0.911s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close