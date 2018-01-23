US Commerce Dept confirms sent Trump aluminium probe results

http://www.miningweekly.com
23rd January 2018

By: Reuters

WASHINGTON – The US Commerce Department confirmed on Monday that it had submitted the results of its national security investigation into aluminium imports that could lead to broad import restrictions on the lightweight metal.

A statement from the agency did not divulge any of the findings of the "Section 232" investigation. Reuters reported that the report was submitted on Friday.

"After this submission, by law the President has 90 days to decide on any potential action based on the findings of the investigation," the Commerce Department said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

