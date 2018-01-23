http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1338.02 $/oz Change: 7.36
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -11.20
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Davos|Paris|Building|Gas|Housing|Resources|Sustainable|System|Systems|Waste|Switzerland|Circular Systems|Economic Infrastructure|Greenhouse-gas Emissions|Solutions|Systems|Environmental|Harald Friedl|Infrastructure|Waste
|Building|Gas|Housing|Resources|Sustainable|System|Systems|Waste||Solutions|Systems|Environmental|Infrastructure|Waste
davos|paris|building|gas|housing|resources|sustainable|system|systems-company|waste-company|switzerland|circular-systems|economic-infrastructure|greenhousegas-emissions|solutions|systems|environmental|harald-friedl|infrastructure|waste
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Urgent need to recycle, reuse natural resources – report

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Urgent need to recycle, reuse natural resources – report

23rd January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

A new global circularity metric unveiled in Davos, Switzerland, has revealed an urgent need to use the world’s resources more efficiently and create policies and economic infrastructure that encourages the recycling and reuse of natural resources.

The Circle Economy’s first ‘Circularity Gap’ report shows that more than 90% of the raw materials used globally are not being cycled back into the economy, placing “a massive strain” on the globe’s natural resources and climate that needs to be urgently relieved.

Advertisement

“Today’s take-make-waste economic model is not fit for purpose. Embedded in this tradition of the linear economy lies a toxic cocktail of negative consequences, ranging from social inequality, to depletion of natural resources, environmental pollution and worsening of the risks and effects of climate change,” said Circle Economy CEO and report co-author Harald Friedl.

While the report highlighted how main resource groups satisfy key societal needs, such as housing, mobility and nutrition, it also highlighted the “leaks in the system” with an overview of what happens to resources after use in the economy.

Advertisement

A fully circular economy would reduce global natural resource use by 28% and cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 72%, the report shows, indicating that this could significantly support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement.

The main output of the first report unpacked the possibility of measuring yearly progress to bridge the gap between what was used and what was cycled.

“Being able to track and target performance through the Global Circularity Metric will help us engage in uniform goal-setting and guide future action in the most impactful way,” Friedl noted.

Circle Economy identified four steps to bridge the circularity gap through leadership and action, including building a global coalition for action; developing a global target and action agenda; translating global targets to local action roadmaps; and improving the understanding of circular systems.

“The circular economy is a positive, dynamic and interconnected solutions-based framework: it builds on key human qualities, such as creativity, collaboration and entrepreneurship; and is a roadmap towards achieving the SDGs and a powerful tool in the fight against human-made climate change,” the report noted.

“We call upon businesses and governments to take leadership to develop an action agenda and contribute to the global targets set in the SDGs and the Paris Agreement,” Friedl concluded.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.169 0.892s - 290pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close