Unprotected strike halts production at Vametco vanadium mine

7th September 2018

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

Production has been temporarily stopped at the Vametco vanadium mine, near Brits, in the North West, owing to unprotected industrial action, Aim-listed Bushveld Minerals reported on Friday.

The industrial action, which started on September 5, is in relation to historic legacy issues and compensation structures that precede Bushveld’s acquisition of Vametco in December last year.

Bushveld’s flagship vanadium platform includes a 59.1% controlling interest in Bushveld Vametco Alloys, a primary vanadium mining and processing company; the Mokopane vanadium project and the Brits vanadium project.

Vametco comprises a vanadium ore mine and a processing plant that produces Nitrovan, a trademark product sold in major steel markets across the world.

Bushveld said on Friday that it continues to engage with the union representatives and that it is hopeful of a speedy resolution and resumption of operations.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

