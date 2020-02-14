https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Universal raises concerns on TerraCom offer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Universal raises concerns on TerraCom offer

14th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Takeover target Universal Coal has raised a number of concerns regarding a takeover offer from ASX-listed TerraCom.

TerraCom earlier this week officially launched its 33.5c-a-share offer for each Universal share held, consisting of 10c in cash and 0.6026 new TerraCom shares.

Advertisement

Following a preliminary review of the offer, Universal on Friday told shareholders that the company had identified significant issues which should concern shareholders, including that shareholders were not being treated in an equal manner, and not being afforded sufficient time and information to make an informed decision.

Universal said that it was also unclear whether TerraCom would be able to fulfill the cash component of the unsolicited bid.

Advertisement

Universal told shareholders that the issues identified offended certain principles of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which would be relevant to the company, adding that the bid committee was actively considering the extent to which the bid breached these provisions, and whether Universal would be entitled to apply for certain sanctions to TerraCom, including suspending the voting rights to any Universal shares held by TerraCom, and to be acquired under the unsolicited bid.

Universal also reiterated that the offer consideration could significantly undervalue the company, based on the recent premia paid in control transactions for ASX-listed companies, and that the offer consideration had a significantly lower cash component than a November share purchase by TerraCom of Universal shares.

Universal again urged shareholders not to take any action regarding the takeover offer.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.232 1.001s - 267pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close