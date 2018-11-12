http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1202.67 $/oz Change: -18.16
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -15.34
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Universal completes third colliery buy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Universal completes third colliery buy

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media

12th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – South Africa-focused Universal Coal has completed the A$8.9-million acquisition of the North Block Complex from South Africa’s Exxaro Coal.

The North Block Complex is an opencast operation located in proximity to South African State-owned utility Eskom’s Arnot, Tutuka and Komati power stations. It has historically achieved average run-of-mine (RoM) production of about 3.5-million tons a year over the past four years with sales of about 2.7-million tons a year.

Advertisement

The operation will be converted into a multi-product operation with the inclusion of the adjacent Paardeplaats project, pending regulatory approvals.

Universal CEO Tony Weber said on Monday that the early completion of the acquisition will enable the company to benefit from additional operating months in the current reporting period, and enable Universal to apply its business and operating model to the North Block Complex and to restore production levels to those historically achieved.

Advertisement

“Given that we have completed this transaction well ahead of schedule, Universal is on track to deliver and exceed the estimated forecast earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of A$93.1-million,” said Weber.

“We are exceptionally well placed to deliver on production and sales volume commitments for 2019.”

He noted that the inclusion of the North Block Complex to Universal’s portfolio of assets would significantly increase the company’s projected saleable product pipeline by adding an additional 2.7-million tonnes a year of production.

The North Block Complex is jointly held with Ndalamo Resources, which holds a 51% stake in the project, with Universal holding the remaining 49% stake and acting as manager.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.192 0.728s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close