https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.15 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 15.37 Change: 0.04
Au 1643.15 $/oz Change: 46.85
Pt 885.16 $/oz Change: 14.20
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Universal and TerraCom hold off on shareholder meeting

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Universal and TerraCom hold off on shareholder meeting

4th March 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Takeover target Universal Coal and suitor TerraCom have agreed to adjourn a general meeting of Univesal’s shareholders while the two companies conduct a legal battle.

TerraCom has previously called for the general meeting in a bid to remove Mark Eames, Tony Weber and Henri Bonsma as directors of Universal Coal, at a date no later than April 3.

Advertisement

Universal subsequently launched legal proceedings in the High Court of Justice in England and Wales, claiming that the 33.5c a share unsolicited bid from TerraCom contravened certain principals of the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

Univesal’s Court bid was aimed at preventing TerraCom from gaining more than a 20% interest in the company as a result of the unsolicited takeover offer.

Advertisement


The two firms said in a joint statement on Wednesday that while court proceedings were continuing, the general meeting would be adjourned until May 15, at which time it was anticipated that the proceedings would have been determined.


TerraCom on Wednesday noted that acceptances for the takeover offer received to date, when aggregated with the company’s existing holding in Universal, meant that the suitor had the right to exercise some 54% of the voting rights attached to Universal shares.

Following the completion of the transfer of Universal shares to TerraCom, the company now held some 52.5% of Universal.


Meanwhile, the suitor also told shareholders that it was working with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) after the watchdog issued an interim stop order on February 28, in relation to the takeover offer.

While the stop order is in place, no offers, issues, sales or transfers of TerraCom shares could be made under the takeover offer, meaning that acceptances received for the takeover offer, and not processed at the date of the stop order, could not be processed until the interim stop order was lifted.

TerraCom’s offer for Universal consist of 10c in cash and 0.6026 new TerraCom shares for each Universal share held.

Under the terms of the takeover offer, the closing date for the suit would automatically extend by 14 days after the interim stop order has been lifted, but will stretch no later than April 16.

TerraCom said on Wednesday that it was working with ASIC in the hopes that the stop order could be lifted as soon as possible to allow Universal securityholders a fair opportunity to consider the offer.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.18 0.984s - 268pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close