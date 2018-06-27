http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.02 Change: -0.26
R/$ = 13.86 Change: -0.33
Au 1254.30 $/oz Change: -6.19
Pt 858.00 $/oz Change: -4.82
 
Home / Sector News / PGMs← Back
London|Norilsk Nickel|United Kingdom|Club Chelsea|Oleg Deripaska|Roman Abramovich|Vladimir Potanin|Premier League
|||||
london|norilsk-nickel|united-kingdom|club-chelsea|oleg-deripaska|roman-abramovich|vladimir-potanin|premier-league-sports-league
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

UK court: Abramovich did not have right to sell stake in Nornickel to Potanin

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

UK court: Abramovich did not have right to sell stake in Nornickel to Potanin

27th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, best known in Britain as the owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, did not have the right to sell a stake in a Norilsk Nickel to another businessman, Vladimir Potanin, a London High Court judgment said on Wednesday.

The ruling follows a long battle between Russian billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir Potanin for control of the Russian company, which is one of the world's biggest producers of nickel and palladium.

Advertisement
To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.63 1.463s - 566pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close