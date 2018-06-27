UK court: Abramovich did not have right to sell stake in Nornickel to Potanin

LONDON – Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, best known in Britain as the owner of Premier League soccer club Chelsea, did not have the right to sell a stake in a Norilsk Nickel to another businessman, Vladimir Potanin, a London High Court judgment said on Wednesday.
The ruling follows a long battle between Russian billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Vladimir Potanin for control of the Russian company, which is one of the world's biggest producers of nickel and palladium.
Edited by: Reuters
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here