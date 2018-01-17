Two top gold miners hit 2017 gold guidance

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Two of the world’s largest gold producers by volume has realised their production goals for 2017, they reported on Tuesday.

Toronto-based Barrick Gold, currently still the world’s largest gold producer by output, announced that preliminary full-year gold output of 5.32-million ounces for 2017 was in line with the adjusted guidance of 5.3-million ounces to 5.5-million ounces.

Preliminary full-year gold sales stood at 5.3-million ounces.

For the three months ended December, Barrick produced 1.34-million ounces, with initial fourth quarter gold sales estimated at 1.37-million ounces. The average market price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1 275/oz.

Barrick also reported full-year copper output of 413-million pounds, slightly below the adjusted guidance of 420-million pounds to 440-million pounds for 2017, but in line with its original full-year guidance of 400-million pounds to 450-million pounds of red metal. Preliminary full-year copper sales were 405-million pounds.

For the fourth quarter, preliminary copper output was 99-million pounds, and preliminary copper sales were 107-million pounds. The average market price for copper in the fourth quarter was $3.09/lb.

Barrick will provide further details when it reports quarterly results on February 14.

Meanwhile, Goldcorp also on Tuesday announced positive preliminary production results for 2017, reporting total output of 2.57-million ounces of gold, which beat the midpoint of its gold guidance of 2.5-million ounces of yellow metal.

Fourth-quarter output was 646 000 oz of gold.

Goldcorp said it expects its all-in sustaining cost (AISC) metric to come in at the guidance level of $825/oz.

The Vancouver-based company said it is well on its way to deliver on its five-year plan of growing gold production and gold reserves by 20% and reducing AISC by 20% by 2021.

“With the most robust growth pipeline among global senior gold companies, we are making an initial investment of $100-million in our long-term portfolio 'Beyond 20/20'. Together with an enhanced exploration budget of $125-million, the objective of Beyond 20/20 is to maximise the net asset value of our existing mines and projects by continuing to grow low-cost gold production from our growing gold reserves,” Goldcorp president and CEO David Garofalo said in a statement.

Goldcorp expects to produce 2.5-million ounces of gold in 2018, which is in line with previous guidance. AISC are expected to fall further to about $800/oz of gold, as the company continues to realise savings from its programme targeting $250-million of annual sustainable efficiencies.

Goldcorp’s 20/20/20 plan remains unchanged. Gold output is expected to increase 20% to three-million ounces by 2021. AISC are expected to decrease by 20% to about $700/oz over the same period, driven by increased gold output and the ongoing focus on cost efficiencies and productivity improvements.

Building on the successful conversion of 4.7-million ounces of gold into reserves at the Ontario-based Century project in 2017, gold reserves are expected to increase by 20% to 60-million ounces by 2021, supported by the exploration potential and ongoing programmes at Coffee (Canada’s Yukon Territory), Norte Abierto (formerly Cerro Casale/Caspiche, in Chile), Cerro Negro (Argentina) and Pueblo Viejo (Dominican Republic).

Goldcorp also plans to release more details and financial results on February 14.