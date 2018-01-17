http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.05 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 12.29 Change: 0.03
Au 1336.30 $/oz Change: 98.46
Pt 1000.00 $/oz Change: 122.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Toronto|Vancouver|Barrick Gold|Building|Copper|Exploration|Financial|Goldcorp|PROJECT|Projects|Pueblo Viejo|Sustainable|Argentina|Canada|Chile|Dominican Republic|Gold Producer|Red Metal|Yellow Metal|David Garofalo|Ontario|Yukon Territory
Gold||Building|Copper|Exploration|Financial|PROJECT|Projects|Sustainable||||
gold|toronto|vancouver|barrick-gold|building|copper|exploration|financial|goldcorp|project|projects|pueblo-viejo|sustainable|argentina|canada|chile|dominican-republic|gold-producer|red-metal|yellow-metal|david-garofalo|ontario|yukon-territory
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Two top gold miners hit 2017 gold guidance

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Two top gold miners hit 2017 gold guidance

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Reuters

17th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Two of the world’s largest gold producers by volume has realised their production goals for 2017, they reported on Tuesday.

Toronto-based Barrick Gold, currently still the world’s largest gold producer by output, announced that preliminary full-year gold output of 5.32-million ounces for 2017 was in line with the adjusted guidance of 5.3-million ounces to 5.5-million ounces.

Advertisement

Preliminary full-year gold sales stood at 5.3-million ounces.

For the three months ended December, Barrick produced 1.34-million ounces, with initial fourth quarter gold sales estimated at 1.37-million ounces. The average market price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1 275/oz.

Advertisement

Barrick also reported full-year copper output of 413-million pounds, slightly below the adjusted guidance of 420-million pounds to 440-million pounds for 2017, but in line with its original full-year guidance of 400-million pounds to 450-million pounds of red metal. Preliminary full-year copper sales were 405-million pounds.

For the fourth quarter, preliminary copper output was 99-million pounds, and preliminary copper sales were 107-million pounds. The average market price for copper in the fourth quarter was $3.09/lb.

Barrick will provide further details when it reports quarterly results on February 14.

Meanwhile, Goldcorp also on Tuesday announced positive preliminary production results for 2017, reporting total output of 2.57-million ounces of gold, which beat the midpoint of its gold guidance of 2.5-million ounces of yellow metal.

Fourth-quarter output was 646 000 oz of gold.

Goldcorp said it expects its all-in sustaining cost (AISC) metric to come in at the guidance level of $825/oz.

The Vancouver-based company said it is well on its way to deliver on its five-year plan of growing gold production and gold reserves by 20% and reducing AISC by 20% by 2021.

“With the most robust growth pipeline among global senior gold companies, we are making an initial investment of $100-million in our long-term portfolio 'Beyond 20/20'. Together with an enhanced exploration budget of $125-million, the objective of Beyond 20/20 is to maximise the net asset value of our existing mines and projects by continuing to grow low-cost gold production from our growing gold reserves,” Goldcorp president and CEO David Garofalo said in a statement.

Goldcorp expects to produce 2.5-million ounces of gold in 2018, which is in line with previous guidance. AISC are expected to fall further to about $800/oz of gold, as the company continues to realise savings from its programme targeting $250-million of annual sustainable efficiencies.

Goldcorp’s 20/20/20 plan remains unchanged. Gold output is expected to increase 20% to three-million ounces by 2021. AISC are expected to decrease by 20% to about $700/oz over the same period, driven by increased gold output and the ongoing focus on cost efficiencies and productivity improvements. 

Building on the successful conversion of 4.7-million ounces of gold into reserves at the Ontario-based Century project in 2017, gold reserves are expected to increase by 20% to 60-million ounces by 2021, supported by the exploration potential and ongoing programmes at Coffee (Canada’s Yukon Territory), Norte Abierto (formerly Cerro Casale/Caspiche, in Chile), Cerro Negro (Argentina) and Pueblo Viejo (Dominican Republic).

Goldcorp also plans to release more details and financial results on February 14.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.279 1.081s - 607pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close