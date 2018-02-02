Two miners die at Yamana's Gualcamayo mine, Argentina

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian gold producer Yamana Gold has reported the death of two contractors at its Gualcamayo mine, in Argentina, the company said on Friday.

The dual-listed miner reported that the two employees of a local contractor were travelling in a light truck on an access road at the Las Vacas exploration site, however, further details and exact cause are still not clear.

The company has started an investigation and it is working with the local authorities and the contractor to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The contractor is based in Buenos Aires and is one of the largest heavy equipment rental companies in the Argentina, providing leasing and maintenance services of heavy mobile, ancillary and auxiliary equipment, and have been working with the company at Gualcamayo for more than five years, Yamana advised on Friday.