http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1338.89 $/oz Change: 4.29
Pt 990.00 $/oz Change: -1.89
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Buenos Aires|Gold|Vancouver|Contractor|Exploration|Rental|Road|Yamana Gold|Argentina|Gualcamayo Mine|Ancillary And Auxiliary Equipment|Dual-listed Miner|Equipment|Exploration Site|Gold Producer|Heavy Equipment|Local Contractor|Maintenance|Maintenance Services|Services
Gold||Contractor|Exploration|Rental|Road||||Equipment|Maintenance|Services
buenos-aires|gold|vancouver|contractor|exploration|rental|road|yamana-gold|argentina|gualcamayo-mine|ancillary-and-auxiliary-equipment|duallisted-miner|equipment|exploration-site|gold-producer|heavy-equipment|local-contractor|maintenance|maintenance-services|services
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Two miners die at Yamana's Gualcamayo mine, Argentina

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Two miners die at Yamana's Gualcamayo mine, Argentina

2nd February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian gold producer Yamana Gold has reported the death of two contractors at its Gualcamayo mine, in Argentina, the company said on Friday.

The dual-listed miner reported that the two employees of a local contractor were travelling in a light truck on an access road at the Las Vacas exploration site, however, further details and exact cause are still not clear.

Advertisement

The company has started an investigation and it is working with the local authorities and the contractor to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The contractor is based in Buenos Aires and is one of the largest heavy equipment rental companies in the Argentina, providing leasing and maintenance services of heavy mobile, ancillary and auxiliary equipment, and have been working with the company at Gualcamayo for more than five years, Yamana advised on Friday.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.199 0.98s - 251pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close