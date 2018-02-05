Two die in Yamana Gold mine accident in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES – Toronto-based Yamana Gold said on Friday that an accident at its Gualcamayo mine in Argentina resulted in two fatalities.
The accident involved two employees of a local contractor traveling in a light truck on an access road at the Las Vacas exploration site, the company said, adding that no additional details were available.
Edited by: Reuters
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here