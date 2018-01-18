http://www.miningweekly.com
Turquoise Hill says Oyu Tolgoi declares force majeure due to border protests

18th January 2018

By: Reuters

Turquoise Hill Resources said that Oyu Tolgoi, a copper and gold mine in the southern Gobi Desert, has declared force majeure in connection with customer contracts for concentrate due to a protest by Chinese coal transporters in the Ganqimaodu Border Zone.

Protesters used vehicles to obstruct the main access road in China leading to the Chinese-Mongolian border, resulting in Oyu Tolgoi convoys being unable to deliver concentrates to customers, the Vancouver-based company said.

The force majeure is not expected to have any impact on production, the company said on Wednesday.

Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto has a 66% shareholding in Oyu Tolgoi.

Rio holds the stake indirectly through a majority ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources. The Mongolian government owns the remaining 34%.

Edited by: Reuters

