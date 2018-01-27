http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.74 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.86 Change: 0.02
Au 1350.02 $/oz Change: -5.54
Pt 1011.00 $/oz Change: -7.50
 
Home / World News / Europe← Back
Ankara|Gold|Istanbul|London|Akin Ipek|Business|Finance|Koza Altin|Koza Ltd.|Mining|Northern Ireland|Projects|Savings Deposit Insurance Fund|Savings Deposits Insurance Fund|Northern Ireland|Scotland|Turkey|United Kingdom|United States|Gold Mining|Fethullah Gulen|Ipek|Tayyip Erdogan
Gold||Business|Finance|Mining|Projects||||
ankara|gold|istanbul|london|akin-ipek|business|finance|koza-altin|koza-ltd|mining|northern-ireland-company|projects|savings-deposit-insurance-fund|savings-deposits-insurance-fund|northern-ireland|scotland|turkey|united-kingdom|united-states|gold-mining|fethullah-gulen|ipek|tayyip-erdogan
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Turkish gold businessman to sue Turkey's savings deposit bank

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Turkish gold businessman to sue Turkey's savings deposit bank

27th January 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

LONDON – The founder of Turkey's biggest mining company Akin Ipek has launched legal action against a Turkish state fund in the latest stage of his battle for control of London-based assets, a spokesman for the British subsidiary said.

Turkish authorities have seized hundreds of companies that are now managed by the Savings Deposits Insurance Fund, including Istanbul-listed gold mining company Koza Altin . It was placed in receivership in October 2015 for alleged links to Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Advertisement

"We have applied to the High Court to include the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund of Turkey (SDIF) in our claim to prevent further attempts to harm the business of Koza," a spokesman for Koza, the British subsidiary of Koza Altin, told Reuters.

The move is the latest in a long running struggle between the parent company and Ipek for control of the British subsidiary that is pursuing mining projects in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

The SDIF declined to comment. A spokesman for Koza Altin said he was confident the English courts will find the parent company has the rightful control of Koza Ltd.

US-based Gulen was once an ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and the AK Party but relations soured from 2013. Ankara accused Gulen's followers of orchestrating an attempted coup in July 2016 and branded it a terrorist organisation.

Gulen denies plotting against the state.

Akin Ipek, once one of Turkey's richest men with a fortune of billions, moved to Britain in 2015. He had already in March 2014 set up the British subsidiary with capital of 60-million pounds ($85-million).

Its parent company is being run by government-appointed trustees.

The parent company, which is listed in Istanbul and counts international asset managers among its shareholders, according to Thomson Reuters data, has also been attempting to oust Ipek from the Koza board, court documents show.

In legal action, which previously only included the trustees and the parent company, Koza Altin the British subsidiary and its director Ipek, sought to unlock funds to go to an international tribunal.

The High Court refused to grant permission to use the company's capital to finance such an arbitration after a hearing last year.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.767 1.509s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close