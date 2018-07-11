http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.60 Change: 0.21
R/$ = 13.36 Change: 0.19
Au 1246.39 $/oz Change: -6.30
Pt 841.50 $/oz Change: 0.28
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Construction|Istanbul|Coal|Energy|Financial|Fire|Industrial|Mining|Safety|Soma Holding|Turkey|Energy|Mine Operator|Mining|Poor Mining Safety Record|Tayyip Erdogan
Construction||Coal|Energy|Financial|Fire|Industrial|Mining|Safety||||
construction|istanbul|coal|energy|financial|fire|industrial|mining|safety|soma-holding|turkey|energy-industry-term|mine-operator|mining-industry-term|poor-mining-safety-record|tayyip-erdogan
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Turkish court jails executives over 2014 coal mine disaster

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Turkish court jails executives over 2014 coal mine disaster

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

A mining helmet and carnations are seen placed on the ground by demonstrators during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the 2014 Soma mining disaster in western Turkey.

11th July 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ISTANBUL – A Turkish court sentenced five mining executives to up to 22 years in jail on Wednesday for their role in the coal mine disaster in May 2014 that killed 301 people, the ruling showed.

The deaths were caused by a fire that swept through the mine in the town of Soma, 480 km south of Istanbul. It was Turkey’s worst industrial disaster and the world’s biggest mining disaster this century.

Advertisement

Critics said the accident, which triggered mass protests, showed the government was too close to industry bosses and was insensitive, after Tayyip Erdogan, who was Prime Minister at the time and is now President, said the disaster was part of the profession’s “destiny".

Mine operator Soma Holding denied negligence, while the government said existing mining safety regulations were sound.

Advertisement

Soma Holding’s general manager and technical manager were jailed for 22 years, according to the ruling seen by Reuters. Two other company officials were jailed for nearly 19 years and the chairman was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The court sentenced nine other employees to shorter jail terms and acquitted 37 of the 51 defendants who had faced charges ranging from “killing with probable intent” to “criminally negligent manslaughter”.

The deaths were caused by carbon monoxide spread through the mine by the fire.

Workplace accidents have become more common in Turkey, where rapid growth in the past decade has seen a construction boom and a scramble to meet soaring energy and commodities demand. Critics say worker safety standards have not kept pace.

Turkey has a poor mining safety record, particularly in its coal mines. Hundreds of miners are killed by accidents in the industry each year.

The government tightened work safety rules and imposed tougher penalties for breaches in 2014, six months after the Soma disaster. New measures include financial penalties and prison terms for those found liable in fatal accidents.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.961 1.489s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close