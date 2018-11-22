http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.89 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.93 Change: -0.01
Au 1227.22 $/oz Change: 2.52
Pt 845.50 $/oz Change: -1.04
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Tucano plant upgrade completed

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Tucano plant upgrade completed

22nd November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Takeover target Beadell Resources has completed the final stages of its Tucano plant upgrade, in Brazil.

The company on Thursday said that the construction of the pre-leach thickener, carbon-in-leach tank and oxygen tank that comprised the final stages of the plant upgrade have now been completed and commissioned.

Advertisement

MD and CEO Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell told shareholders that the mid-November construction timeline was achieved despite numerous engineering, procurement and financial control challenges, which resulted from the previous contractor managing the Tucano plant upgrade.

She noted that the completion of the plant upgrade would provide Beadell with the foundation for the Tucano optimisation, allowing for greater ore type processing flexibility.

Advertisement

“This will enable us to make risk adjusted capital allocation decisions with respect to mining and process, based on grade rather than ore type.”

The $27.6-million upgrade of the Tucano plant will allow the plant to process a mix of sulphide and oxide mill feed and to process head grades in line with the reserve grade, consistently. The modifications to the plant will also allow for an increase in forecast recoveries from 88% to 93%, and a more steady gold production profile and increased free cash flow.

However, the company may need to spend an additional $100 000 on spargers, as issues with the effectiveness of the oxygen spargers were identified during commissioning, which limit the injection of oxygen into the leach tanks.

Beadell noted that the initial sparger selection by the previous contractor managing the plant upgrade may not be ideal for the oxygen plant configuration, and if a solution could not be found, new spargers would have to be installed.

Beadell is currently the takeover target of TSX- and NYSE-listed Great Silver Panther, which is offering Beadell shareholders 0.0619 common shares in Great Panther for each Beadell share held, implying an offer of $105-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.292 0.837s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close