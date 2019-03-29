http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au $/oz Change:
Pt $/oz Change:
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Copper|Marine|Mining|Nautilus|NAUTILUS MINERALS|Papua New Guinea|Mining
Gold|Copper|Marine|Mining|||
gold|copper|marine|mining|nautilus|nautilus-minerals|papua-new-guinea|mining-industry-term
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

TSX delists marine miner Nautilus

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

TSX delists marine miner Nautilus

29th March 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Marine mining hopeful Nautilus Minerals will be delisted from the TSX on April 3, a decision from the Canadian bourse that the company has unsuccessfully appealed.

Nautilus last month filed for creditor protection while it restructures.

Advertisement

The company’s two major shareholders have agreed to advance up to $4-million to fund ongoing expenses and restructuring activities. To date about $1.1-million has been advanced and Nautilus said on Thursday that it would draw down further amounts as needed.

Nautilus is the first company to explore the ocean floor for polymetallic seafloor massive sulphide deposits, with a mining lease over a prospect known as Solwara 1, in the territorial waters of Papua New Guinea, where it is aiming to produce copper, gold and silver.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.226 1.023s - 270pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close