http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.87 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 13.77 Change: -0.12
Au 1263.00 $/oz Change: -10.15
Pt 863.00 $/oz Change: 1.68
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Trump's fickleness is dulling gold's appeal, Deutsche Fund says

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Trump's fickleness is dulling gold's appeal, Deutsche Fund says

21st June 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NEW YORK – Gold is failing in its traditional role as a haven in turbulent times, and a Deutsche fund manager has an explanation.

On Tuesday, as the deepening trade spat between the US and China sent the S&P 500 index tumbling the most in a week, investors sought haven in the dollar, US Treasuries and yen, overlooking gold. For Darwei Kung, a portfolio manager of the $3.3-billion Deutsche Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund, the relatively higher transaction costs for bullion may be a contributing factor.

Advertisement

Abrupt changes in President Donald Trump’s policies, such as his alternating stances on North Korea, fuel speculation that his temperament toward tariffs on China could also change over the next few months, weakening the case for holding haven assets over a longer period, Kung said.

“People jump to gold if they really think that these geopolitical events will last,” Kung said in an interview at the Bloomberg headquarters in New York. Trump “has demonstrated already that he changes his mind very quickly,” he said.

Advertisement

That unpredictability “dulls the effect” on gold, he said. Take the case of yen. The bid-ask spread on gold is almost triple that of yen, making it more costly for investors to trade bullion. As of Tuesday, the yen had rallied 2.4% against the dollar this year, while the precious metal declined by almost the same amount.

Gold futures extended the losses on Wednesday, with the August contract dropping 0.3% to settle at $1 274.50 an ounce at 1:31 p.m. on the Comex in New York.

That effect has compounded losses for gold as other commodities have risen. One example is crude oil. West Texas Intermediate, the US benchmark, has climbed almost 9% this year. As of Tuesday, the front-month contract was 5.1% more expensive than the contract expiring one year out, making it attractive for investors to keep rolling futures as they get closer to expiration. The case was opposite for gold, as shown in the chart below.

“Over time, energy will continue to rise, really driven by demand,” Kung said. With gold, “investor interest has been flat because it’s not reacting to any of the geopolitical events.”

Gold’s relative unattractiveness -- further exacerbated by rising interest rates -- can be seen in SPDR Gold Shares. The bullion assets held in the largest exchange-traded fund backed by the metal have fallen to the smallest in almost four months. Holdings in all such funds tracked by Bloomberg have dropped as of Tuesday by about 1.2 million ounces from a five-year high in May.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.367 2.193s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close