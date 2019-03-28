Tronox now domiciled in the UK, expands board

Global mining and inorganic chemicals company Tronox Holdings has expanded its board to ten people, following the completion of its re-domiciliation to the UK, from Australia.

The company’s new board appointments include Australian businesswoman, Vanessa Guthrie, currently the chairperson of the Minerals Council of Australia, and Stephen Jones, the CEO of NYSE-listed Covanta Holding Corporation.

Advertisement



It also accepted the retirement of Daniel Blue, and named Tronox CEO Jeffry Quin its chairperson and Ilan Kaufthal lead independent director.

"We appreciate the years of service and leadership Dan Blue has brought to the board, allowing Tronox to be best positioned to become the preeminent TiO 2 producer in the world. His insight and counsel will be missed," said Quinn.

Advertisement



Tronox mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products.

South Africa-based diversified miner Exxaro in 2012 merged its mineral sands operations with those of Tronox Sands and initially held about 38.5% of the merged entity. In 2017, Tronox bought about 22.4-million of its shares from Exxaro for R6.5-billion and last month, the company acquired the rest for just over R2.06-billion.