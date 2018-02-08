http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.82 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 12.11 Change: -0.05
Au 1310.66 $/oz Change: -19.64
Pt 972.00 $/oz Change: -17.51
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|PROJECT|Triton Minerals|China|Mozambique|Product|Peter Canterbury
|PROJECT||||
johannesburg|project|triton-minerals|china|mozambique|product|peter-canterbury
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Triton signs term sheet with Chinese firm for Ancuabe graphite

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Triton signs term sheet with Chinese firm for Ancuabe graphite

8th February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Triton Minerals has signed a five-year offtake agreement to supply China-based Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite with graphite from the Ancuabe project, in Mozambique.

The agreement is expected to result in the supply of 16 000 t/y of graphite concentrate from Ancuabe with a minimum quarterly commitment of 2 500 t.

Advertisement

“The term sheet, which will be converted into a binding take off agreement by March 15, demonstrates the early success of our sales and marketing strategy and the demand for large flake, high purity graphite in the Chinese market,” MD Peter Canterbury said in a statement.

The term sheet details the initial offtake term, concentrate volume, pricing mechanism, payment and delivery terms, and product specifications.

Advertisement

“Both parties will agree to yearly volumes three months before the relevant period and pricing is set every six months at prevailing market graphite prices.”

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.311 1.291s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close