Triton signs term sheet with Chinese firm for Ancuabe graphite

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Triton Minerals has signed a five-year offtake agreement to supply China-based Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite with graphite from the Ancuabe project, in Mozambique.

The agreement is expected to result in the supply of 16 000 t/y of graphite concentrate from Ancuabe with a minimum quarterly commitment of 2 500 t.

“The term sheet, which will be converted into a binding take off agreement by March 15, demonstrates the early success of our sales and marketing strategy and the demand for large flake, high purity graphite in the Chinese market,” MD Peter Canterbury said in a statement.

The term sheet details the initial offtake term, concentrate volume, pricing mechanism, payment and delivery terms, and product specifications.

“Both parties will agree to yearly volumes three months before the relevant period and pricing is set every six months at prevailing market graphite prices.”