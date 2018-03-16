http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.70 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 11.80 Change: 0.10
Au 1318.30 $/oz Change: -6.50
Pt 956.11 $/oz Change: -5.07
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Perth|Contractor|Engineering|Finance|Grafex|PROJECT|Triton Minerals|Mozambique|Project Finance|Nicanda Hill|Peter Canterbury
Construction||Contractor|Engineering|Finance|PROJECT|||||
construction|perth|contractor|engineering|finance|grafex-company|project|triton-minerals|mozambique|project-finance|nicanda-hill|peter-canterbury
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Triton rebalances cash after Grafex buy

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Triton rebalances cash after Grafex buy

16th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Triton Minerals will raise A$5.2-million through a share placement and entitlement issue to fund work at its Ancuabe project, in Mozambique, and to accelerate the review of the vanadium development potential at the Nicanda Hill graphite project.

Triton will place some 12.5-million new fully paid ordinary shares, at a price of 8c each, to institutional and professional investors to raise an initial A$1-million.

Advertisement

A pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of one share for every 15 shares held, will raise a further A$4.2-million.

“We are pleased by the strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional investors. The capital raising bolsters the company’s balance sheet following the recent Grafex acquisition and restructure of the joint venture, and provides working capital ahead of the anticipated ramp-up of development activities at Ancuabe and Nicanda Hill,” said Triton MD Peter Canterbury.

Advertisement

Triton is currently progressing multiple development streams at Ancuabe, including offtake agreements, marketing, engineering, procurement and construction contractor engagement, approvals and project finance.

“Through this capital raising, Triton will be in a better position to progress these objectives and negotiate final terms without working capital restraints.”

A recent definitive feasibility study estimated that Ancuabe would require preproduction capital of $99.4-million to build a mine that is capable of producing about 60 000 t/y of graphite concentrate.

The study estimates a pretax net present value of $298-million, a pretax internal rate of return 36.8% and near-term payback of 3.8 years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.329 0.936s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close