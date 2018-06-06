http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1295.24 $/oz Change: 3.51
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: 6.98
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Amnesty International|Copper|flotation|PROJECT|Resources|Shell|Trilogy Metals|Congo|Automotive|Cobalt Metal|Cobalt Product|Dense Media Separation|Product|Pyrite-rich Product|Drilling|Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse|Alaska
Copper|flotation|PROJECT|Resources|Shell|||Automotive||Drilling||
amnesty-international-company|copper|flotation|project|resources|shell|trilogy-metals|congo|automotive|cobalt-metal|cobalt-product-industry-term|dense-media-separation|product|pyrite-rich-product|drilling|rick-van-nieuwenhuyse|alaska
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Trilogy reports maiden cobalt resource estimate for Alaska project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Trilogy reports maiden cobalt resource estimate for Alaska project

6th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Alaska-focused mineral explorer Trilogy Metals on Monday reported a maiden 77-million-pound cobalt resource for its Bornite project.

The resource estimate used assay data from drill holes completed by the company between 2011 and 2013 and re-sampled historic holes drilled in the 1960s and 1970s.

Advertisement

“The metallurgical test work completed to date indicates that 80% to 90% of the cobalt reports to the copper tails as cobaltiferous pyrite. This is great because forming a pyrite concentrate from the copper tails should be relatively straightforward using flotation or dense media separation,” CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse said in a statement.

He added that, in the next few months, Trilogy will complete flotation test work to concentrate cobalt into a pyrite-rich product that can be considered for further upgrading and recovery of cobalt metal at the Bornite site.

Advertisement

Owing to Trilogy’s ongoing metallurgical test work, the company has determined that a cobalt product may be produced on site and, therefore, justifies reporting an initial cobalt resource in addition to the already existing copper resource at Bornite.

At a base case 0.50% copper cutoff grade, and within the combined indicated and inferred copper resource pit shell, the Bornite project is estimated to contain in-pit inferred resources of 124.6-million tonnes grading 0.017% cobalt for 45-million pounds of contained cobalt.

Below the resource limiting pit shell and at a base case cutoff grade of 1.5% copper, the Bornite project is estimated to contain additional inferred resources of 57.8-million tonnes grading 0.025% cobalt for 32-million pounds of contained cobalt.

Total inferred resources include 182.4-million tonnes grading 0.019% cobalt for 77-million pounds of contained cobalt.

“With the market interest in finding cobalt resources outside of the Congo – where child labour and worker exploitation have been highlighted by Amnesty International and others as problematic for the automotive and electric battery industries - defining a large, North American cobalt resource has become a priority for the company,” Van Nieuwenhuyse noted.

“We expect to continue to grow both the copper and the cobalt resources with an 8 000 m to 10 000 m drill programme of in-fill and resource expansion drilling about to get under way during the summer field programme in Alaska,” he added.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.164 1.262s - 257pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close