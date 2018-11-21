http://www.miningweekly.com
Tribunal approves Sibanye, Lonmin merger; imposes 6-month moratorium on retrenchments

21st November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

The Competition Tribunal on Wednesday approved the merger between Sibanye-Stillwater and Lonmin, with conditions.

As part of its consent for the transaction, it imposed a six-month moratorium on retrenchments.

The Competition Commission, which assesses large mergers prior to referring them to the tribunal for a decision, had previously evaluated the transaction and concluded that it was unlikely to raise significant competition concerns but did express concern about the potential impact of the transaction on employment since it believes that about 3 188 employees stand to lose their jobs as a result of the merger, and a further 10 156 employees could lose their jobs for operational reasons after the transaction.

The commission was also concerned about the impact of the merger on the Bapo Ba Mogale community and on small businesses and historically disadvantaged people.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

