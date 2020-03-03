https://www.miningweekly.com
Trevali CFO departs

3rd March 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

TSX-listed Trevali Mining will start a search for a new CFO, following the departure of Gerbrand van Heerden, who served as finance chief since June 2018.

Matthew Quinlan has been appointed interim CFO, after having supported Trevali in a consulting capacity over the last five months.

“On behalf of the entire Trevali team, I thank Gerbrand for his commitment to the company since joining as part of the acquisition of the Rosh Pinah and Pekoa mines.

He was essential in introducing the two operations into the existing Trevali portfolio. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said president and CEO Ricus Grimbeek.

